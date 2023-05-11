Maybank Kim Eng Securities Thailand : Financial Statement Q1-2023

Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

To the Shareholders of Maybank Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited

I have reviewed the accompanying statement of financial position of Maybank Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited as at 31 March 2023, and the related statements of comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, as well as the condensed notes to the interim financial statements (collectively "interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.

Scope of Review

I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

Wanwilai Phetsang

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 5315

EY Office Limited

Bangkok: 10 May 2023