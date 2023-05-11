Advanced search
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-05-10
10.80 THB   -0.92%
11:34aMaybank Kim Eng Securities Thailand : Financial Statement Q1-2023
PU
04/26Maybank Securities Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/18Maybank Kim Eng Securities Thailand : Financial Statement Q2-2022
PU
Maybank Kim Eng Securities Thailand : Financial Statement Q1-2023

05/11/2023
Maybank Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Review report and interim financial information For the three-month period ended 31 March 2023

Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

To the Shareholders of Maybank Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited

I have reviewed the accompanying statement of financial position of Maybank Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited as at 31 March 2023, and the related statements of comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, as well as the condensed notes to the interim financial statements (collectively "interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.

Scope of Review

I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

Wanwilai Phetsang

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 5315

EY Office Limited

Bangkok: 10 May 2023

Maybank Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 March 2023

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Note

31 March 2023

31 December 2022

(Unaudited

(Audited)

but reviewed)

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2

520,768

450,708

Receivables from Clearing House and brokers

891,167

1,202,184

Securities and derivatives business receivables

3

17,544,591

18,674,388

Investments

5

2,701,700

2,847,382

Loans to employees

170,449

180,686

Equipment

100,292

103,350

Right-of-use assets

175,869

183,890

Intangible assets

56,212

55,697

Deferred tax assets

121,649

108,574

Other assets

484,064

420,688

Total assets

22,766,761

24,227,547

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

Maybank Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Statement of Financial Position (continued)

As at 31 March 2023

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Note

31 March 2023

31 December 2022

(Unaudited

(Audited)

but reviewed)

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

2,585,000

2,085,000

Payables to Clearing House and brokers

652,574

1,073,932

Securities and derivatives business payables

6

1,277,378

3,624,749

Financial liabilities designated at fair value

through profit or loss

435,041

248,759

Derivatives liabilities

4

170,736

170,476

Income tax payable

143,662

94,885

Debt issued and other borrowings

7

11,669,070

11,169,376

Provisions

283,622

274,767

Lease liabilities

173,881

181,712

Other liabilities

190,987

283,369

Total liabilities

17,581,951

19,207,025

Shareholders' equity

Issued and paid-up share capital

570,814,500 ordinary shares of Baht 5 each

2,854,073

2,854,073

Share premium

523,571

523,571

Premium on treasury shares

19,218

19,218

Retained earnings

Appropriated - statutory reserve

286,125

286,125

Unappropriated

1,499,321

1,335,033

Other components of shareholders' equity

2,502

2,502

Total shareholders' equity

5,184,810

5,020,522

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

22,766,761

24,227,547

-

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

Directors

(Unaudited but reviewed)

Maybank Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Statement of comprehensive income

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2023

(Unit: Thousand Baht, except earnings per share expressed in Baht)

Note

2023

2022

Profit or loss:

Income

Brokerage fees income

8

397,517

567,694

Fees and service income

9

43,607

39,042

Interest income

10

233,031

183,099

Gains and returns on financial instruments

11

73,192

126,288

Other income

38,651

22,839

Total income

785,998

938,962

Expenses

Employee benefit expenses

283,432

359,841

Fees and service expenses

44,956

51,254

Interest expenses

109,996

65,099

Expected credit losses (reversal)

2,193

(828)

Other expenses

140,455

111,561

Total expenses

581,032

586,927

Profit before income tax

204,966

352,035

Income tax

12

(40,678)

(70,436)

Profit for the period

164,288

281,599

Other comprehensive income:

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

164,288

281,599

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share

0.29

0.49

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

