Maybank Kim Eng Securities Thailand : Financial Statement Q1-2023
05/11/2023 | 11:34am EDT
Maybank Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Review report and interim financial information For the three-month period ended 31 March 2023
Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information
To the Shareholders of Maybank Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited
I have reviewed the accompanying statement of financial position of Maybank Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited as at 31 March 2023, and the related statements of comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, as well as the condensed notes to the interim financial statements (collectively "interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.
Scope of Review
I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting.
Wanwilai Phetsang
Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 5315
EY Office Limited
Bangkok: 10 May 2023
Maybank Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 March 2023
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Note
31 March 2023
31 December 2022
(Unaudited
(Audited)
but reviewed)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2
520,768
450,708
Receivables from Clearing House and brokers
891,167
1,202,184
Securities and derivatives business receivables
3
17,544,591
18,674,388
Investments
5
2,701,700
2,847,382
Loans to employees
170,449
180,686
Equipment
100,292
103,350
Right-of-use assets
175,869
183,890
Intangible assets
56,212
55,697
Deferred tax assets
121,649
108,574
Other assets
484,064
420,688
Total assets
22,766,761
24,227,547
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
Maybank Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Statement of Financial Position (continued)
As at 31 March 2023
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Note
31 March 2023
31 December 2022
(Unaudited
(Audited)
but reviewed)
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
Borrowings from financial institutions
2,585,000
2,085,000
Payables to Clearing House and brokers
652,574
1,073,932
Securities and derivatives business payables
6
1,277,378
3,624,749
Financial liabilities designated at fair value
through profit or loss
435,041
248,759
Derivatives liabilities
4
170,736
170,476
Income tax payable
143,662
94,885
Debt issued and other borrowings
7
11,669,070
11,169,376
Provisions
283,622
274,767
Lease liabilities
173,881
181,712
Other liabilities
190,987
283,369
Total liabilities
17,581,951
19,207,025
Shareholders' equity
Issued and paid-up share capital
570,814,500 ordinary shares of Baht 5 each
2,854,073
2,854,073
Share premium
523,571
523,571
Premium on treasury shares
19,218
19,218
Retained earnings
Appropriated - statutory reserve
286,125
286,125
Unappropriated
1,499,321
1,335,033
Other components of shareholders' equity
2,502
2,502
Total shareholders' equity
5,184,810
5,020,522
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
22,766,761
24,227,547
-
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
Directors
(Unaudited but reviewed)
Maybank Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Statement of comprehensive income
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2023
(Unit: Thousand Baht, except earnings per share expressed in Baht)
Note
2023
2022
Profit or loss:
Income
Brokerage fees income
8
397,517
567,694
Fees and service income
9
43,607
39,042
Interest income
10
233,031
183,099
Gains and returns on financial instruments
11
73,192
126,288
Other income
38,651
22,839
Total income
785,998
938,962
Expenses
Employee benefit expenses
283,432
359,841
Fees and service expenses
44,956
51,254
Interest expenses
109,996
65,099
Expected credit losses (reversal)
2,193
(828)
Other expenses
140,455
111,561
Total expenses
581,032
586,927
Profit before income tax
204,966
352,035
Income tax
12
(40,678)
(70,436)
Profit for the period
164,288
281,599
Other comprehensive income:
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
164,288
281,599
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
0.29
0.49
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
aybank Securities (Thailand) pcl published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 15:33:03 UTC.