    MST   TH0744010Y04

MAYBANK KIM ENG SECURITIES (THAILAND)

(MST)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-03-13
10.70 THB   -1.83%
11:26aMaybank Kim Eng Securities Thailand : Notice of 2023 Annual General of Meeting of Shareholders
PU
11:26aMaybank Kim Eng Securities Thailand : Proxy Form A – AGM 2023
PU
11:26aMaybank Kim Eng Securities Thailand : Proxy Form B – AGM 2023
PU
Maybank Kim Eng Securities Thailand : Proxy Form A – AGM 2023

03/14/2023
Attachment 5.

Stamp Duty

20 Baht

PROXY FORM A

Made at

Date

(1) I,

Nationality

Age

Residing at

(2) Holding

Share(s) of MAYBANK SECURITIES (THAILAND)

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED. Share Certificate No.(s)

(3) hereby appoint

Nationality

Age

Reside at

Email __________________________

Mobile Phone Number__________________

To act as my/our proxy ("proxy") to attend and vote on my/our behalf at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders via electronic method (E-AGM) on April 11, 2023 at 14.30 hrs. or at any adjournment thereof, on the here below agendas.

In the case where the Independent Director is appointed as the proxy is unable to attend the meeting, the other members of the Board of Directors shall be appointed as the proxy instead of the Independent Director who is unable to attend the meeting.

(4) The total voting which I/we authorize the proxy on my/our behalf is

votes.

(5) I/We authorize the proxy to vote on my/our behalf at the Meeting as follows:

Agenda 1.

To acknowledge the report on the Company's performance for the year 2022

- This agenda is for acknowledgement and not casting of vote -

Agenda 2.

To consider and approve the Financial Statements and Auditor's report for the

year ended December 31, 2022

For

Against

Abstention

Agenda 3.

To consider and approve the appropriation of retained earnings and the

distribution of dividend

For

Against

Abstention

Agenda 4. To consider and appoint directors in place of those retiring by rotation

Approve the appointment of all directors

votes.

Ms. Sopawadee Lertmanaschai

For

Against

Abstention

Mr. Ricardo Nicanor Jacinto

For

Against

Abstention

Agenda 5.

To consider and approve the remuneration of the Company's directors and

sub-committee members for the year 2023

For

Against

Abstention

Agenda 6.

To consider and appoint the Company's auditors and to fix the audit fee for

the year 2023

For

Against

Abstention

Agenda 7.

To consider and approve the renewal of debenture program in the amount

not exceeding THB 10 billion or in the equivalent amount of other currencies

(revolving)

For

Against

Abstention

Agenda 8.

To consider and approve the revision of the objectives and Memorandum of

Association of the Company

For

Against

Abstention

Agenda 9.

To consider and approve the revision of the Article of Association of the Company

For

Against

Abstention

Agenda 10.

Any other business. (if any)

For

Against

Abstention

  1. If the proxy does not vote in accordance with my/our voting instructions specified herein, such vote shall be deemed incorrect and is not made on my/our behalf as the shareholders.
  2. In the event that I/we have not specified or have not clearly specified my/our voting instruction in any agenda, or in the event that the meeting considers or passes resolutions in any matters other than those specified above, including in case there is any amendment or addition of any fact, the proxy shall have the right to consider and vote on my/our behalf as he/she may deem appropriate in all respects.
  3. For any act taken by my / our proxy, within the aforesaid terms and conditions, during this said meeting shall be deemed to be taken by myself / ourselves in all respects.

Appointer

Proxy

(

)

(

)

Remark:

  1. The shareholder appointing the proxy must authorize only one proxy to attend and vote at the meeting and may not split the number of shares to many proxies for splitting votes.
  2. The shareholder may grant the power to the proxy for all of the shares specified in Clause
    (2) or grant only a portion of the shares less than those specified in Clause (2) to the proxy
  3. For the election of directors, the vote many elect some or all of the nominees.
  4. If there is any rule or regulation requiring the proxy to make any statement or provide any evidence, such as the case that the proxy has interest in any matter which he/she attends and votes at the meeting. He/she may mark the statement as identified in (8).

Disclaimer

aybank Securities (Thailand) pcl published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 15:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
