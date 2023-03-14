Maybank Kim Eng Securities Thailand : Proxy Form C – AGM 2023

Attachment 5.

Stamp Duty

20 Baht

PROXY FORM C Made at Date (1)I, Nationality Age Residing at

(2) Holding Share(s) of MAYBANK SECURITIES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED. Share Certificate No.(s) (3) hereby appoint Nationality Age

Reside at _____________________________________________________________________________

Email__________________________Mobile Phone Number ___________________________________

or;

Ms. Areepong Bhoocha-oom (Independent Director), Age 65 years

Maybank Securities Plc. 999/9 The Offices at Central World, 20 th - 21 st Floor, Rama 1 Road,Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330

Bhoocha-oom (Independent Director), Age 65 years Maybank Securities Plc. 999/9 The Offices at Central World, 20 - 21 Floor, Rama 1 Road,Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330 Mr.Hans Johan Sandin (Independent Director), Age 56 years

Maybank Securities Plc. 999/9 The Offices at Central World, 20 th - 21 st Floor,

Rama 1 Road, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330

The independent directors have no special stake in all the agenda.

To act as my/our proxy ("proxy") to attend and vote on my/our behalf at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders via electronic method (E-AGM) on April 11, 2023 at 14.30 hrs. or at any adjournment thereof, on the here below agendas.

In the case where the Independent Director is appointed as the proxy is unable to attend the meeting, the other members of the Board of Directors shall be appointed as the proxy instead of the Independent Director who is unable to attend the meeting.

(4) The total voting which I/we authorize the proxy on my/our behalf is votes.

(5) I/We authorize the proxy to vote on my/our behalf at the Meeting as follows: