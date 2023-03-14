Maybank Kim Eng Securities Thailand : Proxy Form C – AGM 2023
Attachment 5.
Stamp Duty
20 Baht
PROXY FORM C
Made at
Date
(1)I,
Nationality
Age
Residing at
(2) Holding
Share(s) of MAYBANK SECURITIES (THAILAND)
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED. Share Certificate No.(s)
(3) hereby appoint
Nationality
Age
Reside at _____________________________________________________________________________
Email__________________________Mobile Phone Number ___________________________________
or;
Ms. Areepong Bhoocha-oom (Independent Director), Age 65 years
Maybank Securities Plc. 999/9 The Offices at Central World, 20th - 21st Floor, Rama 1 Road,Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330
Mr.Hans Johan Sandin (Independent Director), Age 56 years
Maybank Securities Plc. 999/9 The Offices at Central World, 20th - 21st Floor,
Rama 1 Road, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330
The independent directors have no special stake in all the agenda.
To act as my/our proxy ("proxy") to attend and vote on my/our behalf at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders via electronic method (E-AGM) on April 11, 2023 at 14.30 hrs. or at any adjournment thereof, on the here below agendas.
In the case where the Independent Director is appointed as the proxy is unable to attend the meeting, the other members of the Board of Directors shall be appointed as the proxy instead of the Independent Director who is unable to attend the meeting.
(4) The total voting which I/we authorize the proxy on my/our behalf is
votes.
(5) I/We authorize the proxy to vote on my/our behalf at the Meeting as follows:
Agenda 1.
To acknowledge the report on the Company's performance for the year 2022
- This agenda is for acknowledgement and not casting of vote -
Agenda 2.
To consider and approve the Financial Statements and Auditor's report for the
year ended December 31, 2022
For
Against
Abstention
Agenda 3.
To consider and approve the appropriation of retained earnings and the
distribution of dividend
For
Against
Abstention
Agenda 4.
To consider and appoint directors in place of those retiring by rotation
Approve the appointment of all directors
votes.
Ms. Sopawadee Lertmanaschai
For
Against
Abstention
Mr. Ricardo Nicanor Jacinto
For
Against
Abstention
Agenda 5.
To consider and approve the remuneration of the Company's directors and
sub-committee members for the year 2023
For
Against
Abstention
Agenda 6.
To consider and appoint the Company's auditors and to fix the audit fee for
the year 2023
For
Against
Abstention
Agenda 7.
To consider and approve the renewal of debenture program in the amount
not exceeding THB 10 billion or in the equivalent amount of other currencies
(revolving)
For
Against
Abstention
Agenda 8.
To consider and approve the revision of the objectives and Memorandum of
Association of the Company
For
Against
Abstention
Agenda 9.
To consider and approve the revision of the Article of Association of the Company
For
Against
Abstention
Agenda 10.
Any other business. (if any)
For
Against
Abstention
If the proxy does not vote in accordance with my/our voting instructions specified herein, such vote shall be deemed incorrect and is not made on my/our behalf as the shareholders.
In the event that I/we have not specified or have not clearly specified my/our voting instruction in any agenda, or in the event that the meeting considers or passes resolutions in any matters other than those specified above, including in case there is any amendment or addition of any fact, the proxy shall have the right to consider and vote on my/our behalf as he/she may deem appropriate in all respects.
For any act taken by my / our proxy, within the aforesaid terms and conditions, during this said meeting shall be deemed to be taken by myself / ourselves in all respects.
Remark:
This proxy From C. is used only for shareholder whose name appears in the registration book who is foreign investor and who has appointed Custodian in Thailand to take care of the shares.
Document that must be attached with the proxy Form C. are:
An authorization letter from shareholder authorizing the Custodian to sign in the Proxy Form on behalf of the shareholder
A document confirming a Custodian status of person who signs the proxy form on behalf of a shareholder
The shareholder appointing the proxy must authorize only one proxy to attend and vote at the meeting and may not split the number of shares to many proxies for splitting votes.
The shareholder may grant the power to the proxy for all of the shares specified in Clause
or grant only a portion of the shares less than those specified in Clause (2) to the proxy
Agenda to appoint directors, the vote can be casted for the set of directors or for individual directors
In this regard, if the content is too long, it can be specified in the attached allonge.
