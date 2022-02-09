Maybank Kim Eng Securities Thailand Public : Financial Statement Year Ended 31 December 2021

Maybank Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited (Formerly known as "Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited") Report and financial statements 31 December 2021

Independent Auditor's Report To the Shareholders of Maybank Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited (Formerly known as "Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited") Opinion I have audited the accompanying financial statements of Maybank Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited (the Company), which comprise the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021, and the related statements of comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In my opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Maybank Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited as at 31 December 2021, its financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Thai Financial Reporting Standards. Basis for Opinion I conducted my audit in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing. My responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of my report. I am independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants as issued by the Federation of Accounting Professions as relevant to my audit of the financial statements, and I have fulfilled my other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code. I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion.

Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in my professional judgement, were of most significance in my audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of my audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming my opinion thereon, and I do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. I have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of my report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, my audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to my assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of my audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for my audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements as a whole. Key audit matters and how audit procedures respond to each matter are described below. Recognition of brokerage fees income and interest income on margin loans The Company's income mainly consisted of brokerage fees income and interest income on margin loans, amounting to Baht 2,477 million and Baht 599 million, respectively, representing 69 percent and 17 percent of the Company's total revenues. The Company charges brokerage fees at percentages of trading volume, which are freely negotiated, and based on a sliding scale fee structure and interest is charged to clients at fixed rates that are adjusted periodically based on market conditions and the competitive environment. Because of the size and volume of transactions, the large number of customers, the fees charged to customers being dependent on various factors, and the recognition of revenue from brokerage fees income and interest income on margin loans relying primarily on data processed by information systems, I addressed the measurement and occurrence of brokerage fees and interest income on margin loans as a key audit matter. The audit procedures I performed were to assess and test, on a sampling basis, the Company's internal controls relevant to recognition of brokerage fees income and interest income on margin loans, including computer-based controls relevant to the calculation of brokerage fees income and interest income on margin loans. I also tested, on a sampling basis, the brokerage rates, interest rates, staging, calculation and account recording. In addition, I performed analytical procedures on brokerage fees income and interest income on margin loans and examined, on a sampling basis, material manual adjustments made via journal vouchers. 2

Allowance for expected credit losses on securities and derivatives business receivables As of 31 December 2021, securities and derivatives business receivables amounting to Baht 21,601 million, representing 79 percent of the Company's total assets. As discussed in Note 4.10 and 5.2 to the financial statements, the Company recognised allowance for expected credit losses on such receivables based on Thai Financial Reporting Standard No. 9. The estimation of allowance for expected credit losses on securities and derivatives business receivables is significant because management of the Company must exercise judgement to identify significant changes in credit risk and to determine assumptions used in the expected credit loss model. Moreover, the Company has a large number of customers and the balance of these receivables is significant to the financial statements. Therefore, I addressed the adequacy of allowance for expected credit losses for such receivables as a key audit matter. I performed audit procedures on the adequacy of allowance for expected credit losses as follows: I assessed, and tested on a sampling basis, the Company's internal controls relevant to the status of account receivables, the staging in accordance with changes in credit risk of receivables, the calculation of allowance for expected credit losses and the recording. I also assessed, and tested on a sampling basis, the reasonableness of assumptions and the expected credit loss model.

I examined the adequacy of allowance for expected credit losses as at the end of reporting period by testing on a sampling basis, data used in the calculation of allowance for expected credit losses, the status of outstanding receivable, the staging in accordance with changes in credit risk of receivables, the collections after the end of reporting period and the calculation of allowance for expected credit losses, as well as the adequacy and appropriate of disclosure. Other Information Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprise the information included in annual report of the Company, but does not include the financial statements and my auditor's report thereon. The annual report of the Company is expected to be made available to me after the date of this auditor's report. My opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and I do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. 3