  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Mayberry Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIL   JMP6464F1050

MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MIL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-18
8.000 JMD   -3.26%
05:31pMayberry Investments : Announces Over-Subscription and Closure of its Secured Bonds in the Bond IPO
PU
01/18Mayberry Investments : MIL) Annual General Meeting Notice
PU
01/17Mayberry Investments : Announces Over-Subscription and Closure of Tranche II Secured Bonds in Bond IPO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mayberry Investments : Announces Over-Subscription and Closure of its Secured Bonds in the Bond IPO

01/20/2023 | 05:31pm EST
Mayberry Investments Limited ("Mayberry") announces the closure of Tranche I of its Secured Bonds in the Mayberry Bond IPO on January 20, 2023, at 4:00 pm. As a result, all tranches of the Secured Bonds in the Mayberry Bond IPO are now closed.

Basis of Allotment: Applications that meet the requirements set out in the Prospectus will be accepted on a "first come first served basis". See the Prospectus for further details on the Basis of Allotment in cases of over-subscription, and Mayberry's option to up-size.

Please see the details of all the Tranches for ease of reference.

OPEN OPEN CLOSED CLOSED
Tranche I Tranche II Tranche III Tranche IV
Amounts (J$): 1,250,000,000 1,250,000,000 1,250,000,000 1,250,000,000
Tenor: 13 Months 18 Months 24 Months 36 Months
Interest Rate: 9.25% per annum 10.00% per annum 11.00% per annum 12.00 % per annum

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mayberry Investments Ltd published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 22:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
