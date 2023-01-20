Mayberry Investments : Announces Over-Subscription and Closure of its Secured Bonds in the Bond IPO

Mayberry Investments Limited ("Mayberry") announces the closure of Tranche I of its Secured Bonds in the Mayberry Bond IPO on January 20, 2023, at 4:00 pm. As a result, all tranches of the Secured Bonds in the Mayberry Bond IPO are now closed.
Basis of Allotment: Applications that meet the requirements set out in the Prospectus will be accepted on a "first come first served basis". See the Prospectus for further details on the Basis of Allotment in cases of over-subscription, and Mayberry's option to up-size.
Please see the details of all the Tranches for ease of reference.
