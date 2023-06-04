Mayberry Investments : Cyber Attack

Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) - This is to advise that Mayberry Investments Limited has recently been the subject of a cyber attack. Our cyber experts have been working assiduously to remediate this occurrence. We are currently not experiencing any disruption in services and will continue the monitoring of this malicious activity. Additionally we have not seen any evidence that the financial positions of our clients have been compromised. Mayberry is committed to maintaining a secure digital environment and we are actively working to further solidify our networks and systems. If your require and further information as it relates to this matter, please contact the undersigned at gary.peart@mayberryinv.com or by phone at 876-929- 1908.