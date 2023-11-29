DOLLA is pleased to announce that the Company has been approved as an accredited Micro Finance institution (MFI) by the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ). With this status, DOLLA now qualifies for funding and has been approved for a J$500 Million facility under their Micro Small and Medium sized Enterprise (MSME) Line of Credit to be disbursed and managed by Mayberry Investments Limited.

This substantial funding marks a key strategic move for DOLLA, underlining its dedication to growth and innovation in the microfinance industry. The company expresses excitement and gratitude for the support received from the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ). This approval from DBJ not only attests to DOLLA's financial stability and vision but also contributes to the economic landscape. DOLLA remains steadfast in delivering value to its stakeholders and fostering positive change within the microfinance industry.