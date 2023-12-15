Mayberry Investments Limited is a Jamaica-based financial advisory and brokerage firm specializing in trading, asset management and investment banking. The Company's principal activities comprise dealing in securities, portfolio management, investment advisory services, operating foreign exchange cambio, managing funds on behalf of clients and administrative and investment management services for pension plans. The principal activities of its subsidiaries, associated companies and joint venture operations comprise the investing and trading of Jamaican equity securities, the investing in unquoted securities, money services, general insurance business, the distribution of food and beverages and gaming and lottery operations. Its investment advisory services include advisory services, debt raising, equity raising, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and margin and corporate secured line of credit. The Company trades fixed income securities in the local and international markets.