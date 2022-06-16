Mayberry Investments : MIL) Declares Dividend

Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) has advised that at a meeting of its Board of Directors on June 15, 2022, a resolution was passed approving the payment of an ordinary dividend of JMD$0.28 per share, payable on September 29, 2022 to shareholders on record as at June 29, 2022. The ex-dividend date is June 28, 2022
Mayberry Investments Ltd published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:42:04 UTC.