Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Mayberry Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIL   JMP6464F1050

MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MIL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-14
11.34 JMD   -0.53%
06/15MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) – Annual Report For The Year Ended 31 December 2021 Delay Notice
PU
06/14KEO World Inc. announced that it has received $20 million in funding from Montreux Equity Partners, Mayberry Investments Limited and another investor
CI
06/06MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : Notice of Dividend Consideration – Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mayberry Investments : MIL) Declares Dividend

06/16/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) has advised that at a meeting of its Board of Directors on June 15, 2022, a resolution was passed approving the payment of an ordinary dividend of JMD$0.28 per share, payable on September 29, 2022 to shareholders on record as at June 29, 2022. The ex-dividend date is June 28, 2022

Disclaimer

Mayberry Investments Ltd published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
06/15MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) – Annual Report For The Year Ended 31 December 2021 Dela..
PU
06/14KEO World Inc. announced that it has received $20 million in funding from Montreux Equi..
CI
06/06MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : Notice of Dividend Consideration – Mayberry Investments Limit..
PU
06/06MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Trading Activity on May 26, 2022.
PU
06/01MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Trading Activity on May 31, 2022.
PU
06/01MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Trading Activity on May 30, 2022.
PU
05/26MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Trading Activity on May 24, 2022.
PU
05/25MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Trading Activity on May 17, 2022.
PU
05/24MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Trading Activity on May 16, 2022.
PU
05/16Mayberry Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 521 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
Net income 2021 2 065 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net Debt 2021 3 100 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 621 M 89,6 M 89,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -168x
EV / Sales 2021 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mayberry Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary H. Peart Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher W. Berry Executive Chairman
Krishna Singh Chief Information Officer
Andrea Whittaker Chief Operating Officer
Rene Mitchell Assistant Vice President-Compliance & Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED41.75%90
BLACKROCK, INC.-34.48%90 887
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-22.83%71 445
UBS GROUP AG-1.13%54 349
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-30.10%33 823
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-30.21%29 039