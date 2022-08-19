Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Mayberry Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIL   JMP6464F1050

MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MIL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-18
9.900 JMD   +0.51%
08/19MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Trading Activity on August 18, 2022
PU
07/29MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2022
PU
07/29Mayberry Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on August 18, 2022

08/19/2022 | 07:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) has advised that a connected party purchased a total of 60,456 (MIL) shares on August 18, 2022.

Disclaimer

Mayberry Investments Ltd published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 23:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
08/19MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Trading Activity on August 18, 2022
PU
07/29MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, ..
PU
07/29Mayberry Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mo..
CI
07/08MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : Notice of Mayberry Investments Limited's Re-organization of Corpora..
PU
06/24MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Annual Report For Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
06/16MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Declares Dividend
PU
06/15MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) – Annual Report For The Year Ended 31 December 2021 Dela..
PU
06/14KEO World Inc. announced that it has received $20 million in funding from Montreux Equi..
CI
06/06MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : Notice of Dividend Consideration – Mayberry Investments Limit..
PU
06/06MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Trading Activity on May 26, 2022.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 643 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net income 2021 2 065 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
Net Debt 2021 3 100 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,65x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 11 891 M 78,8 M 78,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -168x
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mayberry Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary H. Peart Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher W. Berry Executive Chairman
Krishna Singh Chief Information Officer
Jason Martinez Assistant Vice President-Research
Andrea Whittaker Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED23.75%79
BLACKROCK, INC.-22.03%112 356
UBS GROUP AG-2.10%54 950
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.11%36 090
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-17.78%34 002
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-3.26%31 566