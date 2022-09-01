Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Mayberry Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIL   JMP6464F1050

MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MIL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-30
9.220 JMD   -2.95%
05:31pMAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Trading Activity on August 29, 2022.
PU
08/30MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Trading Activity on August 25, 2022.
PU
08/29MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Trading Activity on August 24, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on August 29, 2022.

09/01/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) has advised that a connected party purchased a total of 452,425 (MIL) shares on August 29, 2022.

Disclaimer

Mayberry Investments Ltd published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 21:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 643 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
Net income 2021 2 065 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net Debt 2021 3 100 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,65x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 11 075 M 74,7 M 74,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -168x
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mayberry Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary H. Peart Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher W. Berry Executive Chairman
Krishna Singh Chief Information Officer
Jason Martinez Assistant Vice President-Research
Andrea Whittaker Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED15.25%74
BLACKROCK, INC.-27.22%100 471
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-17.29%75 459
UBS GROUP AG-5.42%51 936
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.50%33 561
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-24.13%31 818