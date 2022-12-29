Advanced search
    MIL   JMP6464F1050

MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MIL)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-27
8.900 JMD   +11.25%
01:54pMayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on December 23, 2022.
01:44pMayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on December 28, 2022.
12/28Mayberry Investments : MIL) Announces Over-Subscription of Tranche IV Secured Bonds in Mayberry Bond IPO
Mayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on December 23, 2022.

12/29/2022 | 01:54pm EST
Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) has advised that a connected party purchased a total of 20,000 (MIL) shares on December 23, 2022.

Disclaimer

Mayberry Investments Ltd published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 18:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 643 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net income 2021 2 065 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
Net Debt 2021 3 100 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,65x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 10 690 M 70,7 M 70,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -168x
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary H. Peart Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher W. Berry Executive Chairman
Krishna Singh Chief Information Officer
Jason Martinez Assistant Vice President-Research
Andrea Whittaker Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED11.25%70
BLACKROCK, INC.-23.19%105 186
UBS GROUP AG5.24%59 271
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-31.17%48 951
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-22.83%36 074
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.0.96%32 409