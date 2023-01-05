Mayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on December 30, 2022.
Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) has advised that a connected party purchased a total of 201,457 (MIL) shares on December 30, 2022.
Mayberry Investments Ltd published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 19:37:01 UTC.
Sales 2021
3 643 M
23,9 M
23,9 M
Net income 2021
2 065 M
13,6 M
13,6 M
Net Debt 2021
3 100 M
20,4 M
20,4 M
P/E ratio 2021
4,65x
Yield 2021
3,50%
Capitalization
9 609 M
64,4 M
63,1 M
EV / Sales 2020
-168x
EV / Sales 2021
3,49x
Nbr of Employees
128
Free-Float
99,0%
