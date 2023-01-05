Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Mayberry Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIL   JMP6464F1050

MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MIL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-03
8.000 JMD   -8.05%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

Mayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on December 30, 2022.

01/05/2023 | 02:38pm EST
Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) has advised that a connected party purchased a total of 201,457 (MIL) shares on December 30, 2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mayberry Investments Ltd published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 19:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 3 643 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net income 2021 2 065 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net Debt 2021 3 100 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,65x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 9 609 M 64,4 M 63,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -168x
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mayberry Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary H. Peart Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher W. Berry Executive Chairman
Krishna Singh Chief Information Officer
Jason Martinez Assistant Vice President-Research
Andrea Whittaker Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED-20.40%64
BLACKROCK, INC.0.48%108 426
UBS GROUP AG5.87%62 440
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.4.20%51 696
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)4.22%38 345
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.0.49%33 296