Mayberry Investments Limited is a Jamaica-based securities dealer. The Company is engaged in dealing in securities, portfolio management, investment advisory services, operating foreign exchange cambio, managing funds on behalf of clients, and administrative and investment management services for pension plans. The Company provides custody, investment management and advisory services for both institutions and individuals which involve the Company making allocation and purchases and sales decisions in relation to quoted shares and government financial instruments on a non-recourse basis. The Company's subsidiaries include Mayberry West Indies Limited, which is involved in investing in Jamaican equities, and WIdebase Limited, which is engaged in investing in unquoted equities.