  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Mayberry Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIL   JMP6464F1050

MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MIL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-06-05
9.000 JMD   +5.88%
03:10pMayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on June 5, 2023
PU
03:02pMayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on June 6, 2023
PU
06/06Mayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on June 1, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

Mayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on June 6, 2023

06/07/2023 | 03:02pm EDT
Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) has advised that a connected party purchased 50,350 (MIL) shares on June 6, 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mayberry Investments Ltd published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 19:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6 758 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
Net income 2022 2 219 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net Debt 2022 3 015 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,44x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 810 M 70,1 M 69,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mayberry Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary H. Peart Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher W. Berry Executive Chairman
Krishna Singh Chief Information Officer
Jason Martinez Assistant Vice President-Research
Andrea Whittaker Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED-10.45%70
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.35%102 575
UBS GROUP AG6.16%60 138
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-0.07%51 951
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.10.52%40 246
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-4.64%34 256
