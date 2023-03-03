Advanced search
    MIL   JMP6464F1050

MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MIL)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-01
8.500 JMD   +8.83%
05:10pMayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on March 2, 2023
PU
03/02Mayberry Investments : MIL) Annual Report For Year Ended December 31, 2022
PU
01/24Mayberry Investments : MIL) – Resignation & Appointment of Company Secretary
PU
Mayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on March 2, 2023

03/03/2023 | 05:10pm EST
Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) has advised that a connected party purchased a total of 213,277 (MIL) shares on March 2, 2023.

Disclaimer

Mayberry Investments Ltd published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 22:09:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 3 643 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net income 2021 2 065 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2021 3 100 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,65x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 10 210 M 66,1 M 66,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -168x
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary H. Peart Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher W. Berry Executive Chairman
Krishna Singh Chief Information Officer
Jason Martinez Assistant Vice President-Research
Andrea Whittaker Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED-15.42%66
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.21%103 049
UBS GROUP AG17.35%66 622
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)10.26%40 136
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.9.48%35 890
STATE STREET CORPORATION14.44%30 579