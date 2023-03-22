Advanced search
    MIL   JMP6464F1050

MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MIL)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-20
8.210 JMD   +5.26%
8.210 JMD   +5.26%
10:13aMayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on March 20, 2023.
PU
03/14Mayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on March 13, 2023.
PU
03/03Mayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on March 2, 2023
PU
Mayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on March 20, 2023.

03/22/2023
Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) has advised that a connected party purchased a total of 100,00(MIL) shares on March 20, 2023.

Mayberry Investments Ltd published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 14:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 3 643 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net income 2021 2 065 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
Net Debt 2021 3 100 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,65x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 9 861 M 64,6 M 64,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -168x
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary H. Peart Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher W. Berry Executive Chairman
Krishna Singh Chief Information Officer
Jason Martinez Assistant Vice President-Research
Andrea Whittaker Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED-18.31%65
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.56%99 479
UBS GROUP AG12.90%65 529
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-0.83%36 097
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-3.02%31 751
STATE STREET CORPORATION-1.10%26 428
