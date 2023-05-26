Mayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on May 22, 2023
Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) has advised that a connected party purchased 245 (MIL) shares on May 22, 2023.
Sales 2022
6 758 M
44,1 M
44,1 M
Net income 2022
2 219 M
14,5 M
14,5 M
Net Debt 2022
3 015 M
19,7 M
19,7 M
P/E ratio 2022
5,44x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
10 810 M
70,5 M
70,5 M
EV / Sales 2021
3,49x
EV / Sales 2022
2,23x
Nbr of Employees
134
Free-Float
99,0%
