    MIL   JMP6464F1050

MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MIL)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-24
10.00 JMD    0.00%
10.00 JMD    0.00%
11:57aMAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Trading Activity on May 24, 2022.
PU
05/25MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Trading Activity on May 17, 2022.
PU
05/24MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Trading Activity on May 16, 2022.
PU
Mayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on May 24, 2022.

05/26/2022
Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) has advised that a connected party purchased a total of 452,884 (MIL) shares on May 24, 2022.

Disclaimer

Mayberry Investments Ltd published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 -86,1 M -0,56 M -0,56 M
Net income 2020 -353 M -2,29 M -2,29 M
Net Debt 2020 7 282 M 47,3 M 47,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -20,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 011 M 78,0 M 78,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 8,30x
EV / Sales 2020 -168x
Nbr of Employees 114
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary H. Peart Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher W. Berry Executive Chairman
Krishna Singh Chief Information Officer
Andrea Whittaker Chief Operating Officer
Rene Mitchell Assistant Vice President-Compliance & Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED25.00%78
BLACKROCK, INC.-31.56%94 932
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-21.44%73 714
UBS GROUP AG8.07%61 751
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.00%36 125
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-26.03%32 043