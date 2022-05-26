Mayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on May 24, 2022.
Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) has advised that a connected party purchased a total of 452,884 (MIL) shares on May 24, 2022.
Disclaimer
Mayberry Investments Ltd published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:33 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Sales 2020
-86,1 M
-0,56 M
-0,56 M
Net income 2020
-353 M
-2,29 M
-2,29 M
Net Debt 2020
7 282 M
47,3 M
47,3 M
P/E ratio 2020
-20,4x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
12 011 M
78,0 M
78,0 M
EV / Sales 2019
8,30x
EV / Sales 2020
-168x
Nbr of Employees
114
Free-Float
99,0%
Chart MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.