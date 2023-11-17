  • November 17, 2023
  • 2:45 pm

Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) has advised that a connected party purchased 83,673(MIL) shares on November 16, 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mayberry Investments Ltd published this content on 17 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2023 19:53:01 UTC.