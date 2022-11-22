Advanced search
    MIL   JMP6464F1050

MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MIL)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-20
6.990 JMD   -0.14%
05:45pMayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on November 21, 2022
PU
11/19Mayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on November 16, 2022
PU
11/10Mayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on November 9, 2022.
PU
Mayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on November 21, 2022

11/22/2022 | 05:45pm EST
Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) has advised that Senior Managers sold a total of 31,916(MIL) shares on November 21, 2022

Mayberry Investments Ltd published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 22:44:03 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 3 643 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
Net income 2021 2 065 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
Net Debt 2021 3 100 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,65x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 8 396 M 54,8 M 54,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -168x
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Mayberry Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary H. Peart Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher W. Berry Executive Chairman
Krishna Singh Chief Information Officer
Jason Martinez Assistant Vice President-Research
Andrea Whittaker Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED-12.63%55
BLACKROCK, INC.-20.96%108 697
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-22.35%69 219
UBS GROUP AG6.52%58 082
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.12%36 090
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.8.96%34 658