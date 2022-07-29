Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Mayberry Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIL   JMP6464F1050

MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MIL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-27
9.800 JMD    0.00%
07:48aMAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2022
PU
07/08MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : Notice of Mayberry Investments Limited's Re-organization of Corporate Structure
PU
06/24MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Annual Report For Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mayberry Investments : MIL) Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2022

07/29/2022 | 07:48am EDT
Financials
Sales 2021 3 643 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
Net income 2021 2 065 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
Net Debt 2021 3 100 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 771 M 77,0 M 77,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -168x
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mayberry Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary H. Peart Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher W. Berry Executive Chairman
Krishna Singh Chief Information Officer
Jason Martinez Assistant Vice President-Research
Andrea Whittaker Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED22.50%77
BLACKROCK, INC.-27.92%99 635
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-17.49%77 059
UBS GROUP AG-8.89%50 964
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.91%34 773
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-25.53%32 463