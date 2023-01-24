Advanced search
    MIL   JMP6464F1050

MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MIL)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-22
8.860 JMD   -0.11%
02:25pMayberry Investments : MIL) – Resignation & Appointment of Company Secretary
PU
01/20Mayberry Investments : Announces Over-Subscription and Closure of its Secured Bonds in the Bond IPO
PU
01/18Mayberry Investments : MIL) Annual General Meeting Notice
PU
Mayberry Investments : MIL) – Resignation & Appointment of Company Secretary

01/24/2023 | 02:25pm EST
Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) hereby advises that by a resolution of the Board of Directors on January 18th 2023, Mr. Konrad Mark Berry has resigned from the post of Company Secretary with effect from January 31, 2023.

MIL further advises that Mrs. Janene Shaw has been appointed as Company Secretary with effect from February 1, 2023.

Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) - Notice of Resignation and Appointment

Disclaimer

Mayberry Investments Ltd published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 19:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
