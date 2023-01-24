Mayberry Investments : MIL) – Resignation & Appointment of Company Secretary

Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) hereby advises that by a resolution of the Board of Directors on January 18th 2023, Mr. Konrad Mark Berry has resigned from the post of Company Secretary with effect from January 31, 2023.

MIL further advises that Mrs. Janene Shaw has been appointed as Company Secretary with effect from February 1, 2023.

