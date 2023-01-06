Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  Mayberry Investments Limited
  News
  Summary
    MIL   JMP6464F1050

MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MIL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-04
8.030 JMD   +0.37%
05:21pMayberry Investments : MIL) – Upsize and Extension of Closing Date of Mayberry Bond Offering
PU
01/05Mayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on December 30, 2022.
PU
01/04Mayberry Investments : MIL) Trading Activity on December 28, 2022.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mayberry Investments : MIL) – Upsize and Extension of Closing Date of Mayberry Bond Offering

01/06/2023 | 05:21pm EST
Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) announces that due to excess demand, the Board of Directors have decided to exercise their option to upsize the Invitation made in its Bond Prospectus.

MIL further advises that the Invitation having been upsized, the Board of Directors will extend the Closing Date to Friday, January 20, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mayberry Investments Ltd published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 22:20:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 3 643 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net income 2021 2 065 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
Net Debt 2021 3 100 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,65x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 9 645 M 63,3 M 63,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -168x
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mayberry Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary H. Peart Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher W. Berry Executive Chairman
Krishna Singh Chief Information Officer
Jason Martinez Assistant Vice President-Research
Andrea Whittaker Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED-20.10%63
BLACKROCK, INC.1.87%105 323
UBS GROUP AG5.93%61 967
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.2.35%50 494
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)4.22%38 159
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-0.84%32 856