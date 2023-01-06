Mayberry Investments : MIL) – Upsize and Extension of Closing Date of Mayberry Bond Offering
Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) announces that due to excess demand, the Board of Directors have decided to exercise their option to upsize the Invitation made in its Bond Prospectus.
MIL further advises that the Invitation having been upsized, the Board of Directors will extend the Closing Date to Friday, January 20, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.
Disclaimer
Mayberry Investments Ltd published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 22:20:20 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Sales 2021
3 643 M
23,9 M
23,9 M
Net income 2021
2 065 M
13,5 M
13,5 M
Net Debt 2021
3 100 M
20,3 M
20,3 M
P/E ratio 2021
4,65x
Yield 2021
3,50%
Capitalization
9 645 M
63,3 M
63,3 M
EV / Sales 2020
-168x
EV / Sales 2021
3,49x
Nbr of Employees
128
Free-Float
99,0%
Chart MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.