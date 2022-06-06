Mayberry Investments : Notice of Dividend Consideration – Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL)
Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) wishes to advise that the Board of Directors will convene a meeting on June 15, 2022, to consider the payment of a dividend to all shareholders.
Disclaimer
Mayberry Investments Ltd published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 20:51:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Sales 2021
3 521 M
23,0 M
23,0 M
Net income 2021
2 065 M
13,5 M
13,5 M
Net Debt 2021
3 100 M
20,2 M
20,2 M
P/E ratio 2021
4,65x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
12 011 M
78,3 M
78,3 M
EV / Sales 2020
-168x
EV / Sales 2021
3,61x
Nbr of Employees
128
Free-Float
99,0%
Chart MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.