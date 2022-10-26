Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MIL's unaudited financial results for Q3 2022

DocuSignEnvelope ID: 7DC401EF-3540-4200-9381-B0E4E00A2C53

FinancialResults

ForThe Nine MonthsEnded September 30, 2022(Unaudited)

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S

COMMENTARY ON FINANCIAL RESULTS

Economic and Business Environment

Jamaica's GDP rose 4.8% in Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021 as the Services Industries added 7.2% more value at constant pricing. The Goods Producing Industries' value added fell 2% relative to the same quarter in 2021. The revocation of the Disaster Risk Management Order, expiration of the COVID-19pre-test requirement for travel on April 15, 2022 and reopening of the entertainment industry helped the economy. When compared to the first quarter of 2022, total value added at constant prices grew by 1.3%, a continuation of the trend evident since the third quarter of 2020.

The inflation rate for August 2022 was 0.9%. The upward movement was primarily attributable to a 1.7% increase in the index for the 'Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages' division due to higher prices for agricultural produce. Also contributing to the rise is the index of the 'Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels' up by 0.4% primarily due to higher electricity rates and 'Recreation, Sport and Culture' up by 0.8%.

The exchange rate since the start of 2022 appreciated by 1.5% or J$2.27 to J$152.82 as at September 30, 2022, while the movement year on year reflects a devaluation of 3.8% from J$142.10 as of September 30, 2021. For the period January to September 2022, the JSE Main Market Index reflected a decline of 34,464.01 points or 8.7% from 396,155.61 to 361,691.60 points. The JSE Junior Market Index advanced, as it ended September 2022 at 4,229.54 points compared to 3,428.30 points at the start of the year, reflecting a 23.4% increase year to date.