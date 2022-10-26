Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MJE   JME201800153

MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED

(MJE)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-24
14.00 JMD    0.00%
01:28pMayberry Jamaican Equities : MIL's unaudited financial results for Q3 2022
PU
10/24Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For October 19, 2022
PU
10/24Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) Trading Activity on October 20, 2022.
PU
Summary 
Summary

Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MIL's unaudited financial results for Q3 2022

10/26/2022 | 01:28pm EDT
DocuSign Envelope ID: 7DC401EF-3540-4200-9381-B0E4E00A2C53

Q3 2022

Unaudited Financial Results

Transforming lives positively through lasting relationships

At Mayberry, we create opportunities for customers to realise their financial objectives locally and internationally, through our team of highly trained and dedicated professionals adding value for all.

DocuSign Envelope ID: 7DC401EF-3540-4200-9381-B0E4E00A2C53

Performance Highlights

For The Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

EARNINGS

YEAR TO DATE NET PROFIT

PER SHARE

ATTRIBUTABLE

157 %

157%

INCREASE OVER YTD

INCREASE OVER YTD

SEPTEMBER 2021

SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

YTD SEPT 2022: J$1.70

YTD SEPT 2022: J$2.0B

YTD SEPT 2021: J$0.66

YTD SEPT 2021: J$794.9M

YEAR TO DATE

TOTAL

OPERATING REVENUE

ASSETS

193%

18%

INCREASE OVER YTD

INCREASE OVER Q3 2021

SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

Q3 2022: J$51.5B

YTD SEPT 2022: J$5.8B

Q3 2021: J$43.6B

YTD SEPT 2021: J$1.9B

NET BOOK VALUE

RETURN ON EQUITY

PER SHARE

12.4%

10%

SEPTEMBER 2022

INCREASE OVER Q3 2021

YTD SEPT 2022: J$5.8B

5.3%

YTD SEPT 2021: J$1.9B

SEPTEMBER 2021

SALES INQUIRIES

GENERAL & SALES INQUIRIES

MAYBERRYINVJA

sales@mayberryinv.com

(876) 929-1908-9

FAX

www.mayberryinv.com

@MAYBERRYINVJA

(876) 929-1501

MAYBERRY INVESTMENTS LTD

DocuSignEnvelope ID: 7DC401EF-3540-4200-9381-B0E4E00A2C53

FinancialResults

ForThe Nine MonthsEnded September 30, 2022(Unaudited)

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S

COMMENTARY ON FINANCIAL RESULTS

Economic and Business Environment

Jamaica's GDP rose 4.8% in Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021 as the Services Industries added 7.2% more value at constant pricing. The Goods Producing Industries' value added fell 2% relative to the same quarter in 2021. The revocation of the Disaster Risk Management Order, expiration of the COVID-19pre-test requirement for travel on April 15, 2022 and reopening of the entertainment industry helped the economy. When compared to the first quarter of 2022, total value added at constant prices grew by 1.3%, a continuation of the trend evident since the third quarter of 2020.

The inflation rate for August 2022 was 0.9%. The upward movement was primarily attributable to a 1.7% increase in the index for the 'Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages' division due to higher prices for agricultural produce. Also contributing to the rise is the index of the 'Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels' up by 0.4% primarily due to higher electricity rates and 'Recreation, Sport and Culture' up by 0.8%.

The exchange rate since the start of 2022 appreciated by 1.5% or J$2.27 to J$152.82 as at September 30, 2022, while the movement year on year reflects a devaluation of 3.8% from J$142.10 as of September 30, 2021. For the period January to September 2022, the JSE Main Market Index reflected a decline of 34,464.01 points or 8.7% from 396,155.61 to 361,691.60 points. The JSE Junior Market Index advanced, as it ended September 2022 at 4,229.54 points compared to 3,428.30 points at the start of the year, reflecting a 23.4% increase year to date.

Transforming lives positively through lasting relationships

Page 3

DocuSignEnvelope ID: 7DC401EF-3540-4200-9381-B0E4E00A2C53

FinancialResults

ForThe Nine MonthsEnded September 30, 2022(Unaudited)

Overview

The Mayberry Group recorded net profit attributable to shareholders of $2 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2022. This represents a 157% increase when compared to net profit of $794.9 million for the corresponding period in 2021. This performance was attributable mainly to growth in unrealized gains on investments in associates which increased by $3.5 billion or 619%, dividend income higher by 58% or $171.6 million, and consulting fees and commissions which grew by 22% to $363.5 million. Total operating expenses for the nine months period under review grew by $434 million or 37% to $1.6 billion when compared to the 2021 comparative period. Group profits before tax for the nine months of 2022 increased by $3.1 billion or 292% to $4.1 billion.

The Group recorded net loss attributable to shareholders of $1.2 billion for the three months July to September 2022. Total operating expenses for the quarter under review decreased by $41.2 million to $345.4 million when compared to Q3 2021. Group loss before tax for Q3 2022 increased by $1.1 billion to $2.2 billion.

Other major highlights of the Group's performance include:

  • Earnings per share (EPS) increased by $1.04 or 157% to $1.70 for the nine months ending September 30, 2022 versus an (EPS) of $0.66 for 2021 comparative period.
  • Total assets reported for the period ended September 30, 2022, grew to $51.5 billion compared to $43.6 billion for the comparative period for 2021. This represents a $7.9 billion or 18% increase in our asset base.
  • Net book value per share increased to $13.78, a $1.25 or 10% increase over the corresponding period in 2021. This was mainly attributable to price appreciations which positively impacted the value of investment securities, investment properties and investment in associates.

Transforming lives positively through lasting relationships

Page 4

DocuSignEnvelope ID: 7DC401EF-3540-4200-9381-B0E4E00A2C53

FinancialResults

ForThe Nine MonthsEnded September 30, 2022(Unaudited)

Operating Performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2022

SUMMARY OF CHANGES ON THE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

3 Months

Restated

Restated

ended

3 Months ended

9 Months ended

9 Months ended

30 September

30 September

30 September

30 September

Description

2022

2021

Change

%

2022

2021

Change

%

($'000)

($'000)

($'000)

Change

($'000)

($'000)

($'000)

Change

Net Interest (Loss)/Income and Other

Revenues

($1,806,057)

($758,270)

($1,047,787)

(138.2%)

$5,788,954

$1,974,366

$3,814,588

193.2%

Operating Expenses

$345,435

$386,636

($41,201)

(10.7%)

$1,604,902

$1,171,105

$433,797

37.0%

(Loss)/Profit before Taxation

($2,151,492)

($1,144,906)

($1,006,586)

(87.9%)

$4,184,052

$803,261

$3,380,791

420.9%

Net (Loss)/Profit

($2,219,156)

($1,061,384)

($1,157,772)

(109.1%)

$4,097,616

$1,049,274

$3,048,342

290.5%

Net (Loss)/Profit Attributable

to Shareholders

($1,165,142)

($797,137)

($368,005)

(46.2%)

$2,044,320

$794,886

$1,249,434

157.2%

Other Comprehensive (Loss)/Income

($447,640)

($135,672)

($311,968)

(229.9%)

($222,123)

$1,141,222

($1,363,345)

(119.5%)

Total Comprehensive (Loss)/Income

($2,666,796)

($1,197,056)

($1,469,740)

(122.8%)

$3,875,493

$2,190,496

$1,684,997

76.9%

Total Comprehensive (Loss)/Income

Attributable to Shareholders

($1,412,654)

($1,007,875)

($404,779)

(40.2%)

$1,912,924

$1,480,549

$432,375

29.2%

(Loss)/Earnings Per Share(LPS)

($0.97)

($0.66)

($0.31)

(46.2%)

$1.70

$0.66

$1.04

157.2%

  • Net interest income increased 75% to $241.8 million over the nine months ending September 30, 2022. This growth was driven mainly by increased revenue on repurchase agreements and growth in the margin loan book. For the three months July to September 30, 2022, net interest income grew by 364% or $65 million to $82.6 million.
  • Net unrealized gains on investments at FVTPL rose by $3.6 billion to $4.2 billion during 2022 from the Group's investment in associates and financial instruments, reflecting capital appreciation on equities with the year over year increases in market prices for the nine months ending September 30, 2022. For the quarter ending September 30, 2022, net unrealized gains on investments at FVTPL declined by $1.2 billion to a loss of $2.3 billion resulting from the pull back in the local stock market in the quarter.

Transforming lives positively through lasting relationships

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mayberry Jamaican Equities Ltd. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 17:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
