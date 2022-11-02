Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) Annual General Meeting Notice

Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited (MJE) has advised that the 5th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on December 7th, 2022, in a hybrid format at the physical location of The Harbor Club Hotel, Rodney Bay, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, and via live stream at The Liguanea Club, 5 Knutsford Boulevard, Kingston 5, Jamaica, beginning at 2 p.m. AST (1 p.m. EST - Jamaican time).
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 14:24:06 UTC.