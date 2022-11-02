Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) Annual General Meeting Notice

Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited (MJE) has advised that the 5th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on December 7th, 2022, in a hybrid format at the physical location of The Harbor Club Hotel, Rodney Bay, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, and via live stream at The Liguanea Club, 5 Knutsford Boulevard, Kingston 5, Jamaica, beginning at 2 p.m. AST (1 p.m. EST - Jamaican time).