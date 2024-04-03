- April 3, 2024
- 1:55 pm
The NAV for March 11, 2024 is J$13.86
The NAV for March 12, 2024 is J$13.82
The NAV for March 13, 2024 is J$13.59
The NAV for March 14, 2024 is J$13.91
The NAV for March 15, 2024 is J$13.89
The NAV for March 18, 2024 is J$13.91
The NAV for March 19, 2024 is J$13.77
The NAV for March 20, 2024 is J$13.89
The NAV for March 21, 2024 is J$13.62
The NAV for March 22, 2024 is J$13.77
The NAV for March 25, 2024 is J$13.77
The NAV for March 26, 2024 is J$13.66
The NAV for March 27, 2024 is J$13.58
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2024 18:57:04 UTC.