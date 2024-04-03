The NAV for March 11, 2024 is J$13.86

The NAV for March 12, 2024 is J$13.82

The NAV for March 13, 2024 is J$13.59

The NAV for March 14, 2024 is J$13.91

The NAV for March 15, 2024 is J$13.89

The NAV for March 18, 2024 is J$13.91

The NAV for March 19, 2024 is J$13.77

The NAV for March 20, 2024 is J$13.89

The NAV for March 21, 2024 is J$13.62

The NAV for March 22, 2024 is J$13.77

The NAV for March 25, 2024 is J$13.77

The NAV for March 26, 2024 is J$13.66

The NAV for March 27, 2024 is J$13.58