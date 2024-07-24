- July 24, 2024
- 2:13 pm
The NAV for July 8, 2024 is J$13.04
The NAV for July 9, 2024 is J$13.07
The NAV for July 10, 2024 is J$13.39
The NAV for July 11, 2024 is J$13.37
The NAV for July 12, 2024 is J$13.34
The NAV for July 15, 2024 is J$13.40
The NAV for July 16, 2024 is J$13.14
The NAV for July 17, 2024 is J$13.16
The NAV for July 18, 2024 is J$13.06
The NAV for July 19, 2024 is J$13.14
The NAV for July 22, 2024 is J$13.12
