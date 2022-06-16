Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) Declares Dividend

Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited (MJE) has advised that at a meeting of its Board of Directors on June 16, 2022, a resolution was passed approving the payment of an ordinary dividend of JMD$0.06 per share, payable on July 18, 2022 to shareholders on record as at June 30, 2022. The ex-dividend date is June 29, 2022.
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:42:04 UTC.