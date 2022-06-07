Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MJE   JME201800153

MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED

(MJE)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  06-05
14.98 JMD   -0.13%
06/06MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES : MJE) Trading Activity on June 1, 2022.
PU
06/06MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For May 31, 2022
PU
06/03MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES : MJE Annual Report 2021.pdf
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE)- Notice of Dividend Consideration

06/07/2022 | 08:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited (MJE) wishes to advise that the Board of Directors will convene a meeting on June 16, 2022, to consider the payment of a dividend to all shareholders.

Disclaimer

Mayberry Jamaican Equities Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 12:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED
06/06MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES : MJE) Trading Activity on June 1, 2022.
PU
06/06MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For May 31, 2022
PU
06/03MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES : MJE Annual Report 2021.pdf
PU
06/02MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES : MJE Unaudited Q3 2021 Results USD.pdf
PU
06/02MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES : MJE Unaudited Q3 2021 Results JMD.pdf
PU
06/01MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For May 30, 2022
PU
05/31MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES : MJE) Annual Report For Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
05/31MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES : MJE) Trading Activity on May 19, 2022.
PU
05/31MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For May 27, 2022
PU
05/31MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For May 26, 2022
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -5,80 M - -
Net income 2020 -8,08 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1,14 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1 143x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 117 M 117 M -
EV / Sales 2019 32,6x
EV / Sales 2020 -11,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher W. Berry Executive Chairman
Konrad Mark Berry Executive Deputy Chairman