Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE)- Notice of Dividend Consideration
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited (MJE) wishes to advise that the Board of Directors will convene a meeting on June 16, 2022, to consider the payment of a dividend to all shareholders.
All news about MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED
Sales 2020
-5,80 M
-
-
Net income 2020
-8,08 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
1,14 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-1 143x
Yield 2020
0,01%
Capitalization
117 M
117 M
-
EV / Sales 2019
32,6x
EV / Sales 2020
-11,9x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
