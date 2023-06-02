Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) Trading Activity on May 29, 2023
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited (MJE) has advised that a connected party purchased 161,400(MJE) shares on May 29, 2023.
Disclaimer
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 14:33:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED
Sales 2022
38,0 M
-
-
Net income 2022
33,2 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
101 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
489x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
84,9 M
84,9 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
0,38x
EV / Sales 2022
0,19x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
Chart MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.