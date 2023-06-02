Advanced search
    MJE   JME201800153

MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED

(MJE)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-31
11.00 JMD    0.00%
10:34aMayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) Trading Activity on May 31, 2023
PU
10:34aMayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) Trading Activity on June 1, 2023
PU
10:34aMayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) Trading Activity on May 29, 2023
PU
Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) Trading Activity on May 29, 2023

06/02/2023 | 10:34am EDT
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited (MJE) has advised that a connected party purchased 161,400(MJE) shares on May 29, 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mayberry Jamaican Equities Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 14:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 38,0 M - -
Net income 2022 33,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 101 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 489x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 84,9 M 84,9 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher W. Berry Executive Chairman
Konrad Mark Berry Executive Deputy Chairman
