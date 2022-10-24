Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MJE   JME201800153

MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED

(MJE)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-20
14.00 JMD   -0.43%
05:42pMayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) Trading Activity on October 20, 2022.
PU
10/21Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For October 14, 2022
PU
10/21Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For October 18, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) Trading Activity on October 20, 2022.

10/24/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited (MJE) has advised that a connected party purchased 2,000 (MJE) shares on October 20, 2022.

Disclaimer

Mayberry Jamaican Equities Ltd. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 21:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED
05:42pMayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) Trading Activity on October 20, 2022.
PU
10/21Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For October 14, 2022
PU
10/21Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For October 18, 2022
PU
10/14Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For October 13, 2022
PU
10/14Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For October 12, 2022
PU
10/13Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For October 11, 2022
PU
10/12Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
10/11Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For October 10, 2022
PU
10/10Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For October 3, 2022
PU
10/10Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For October 4, 2022
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19,7 M - -
Net income 2021 16,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 66,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 690x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 111 M 111 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -11,9x
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher W. Berry Executive Chairman
Konrad Mark Berry Executive Deputy Chairman