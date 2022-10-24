Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) Trading Activity on October 20, 2022.
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited (MJE) has advised that a connected party purchased 2,000 (MJE) shares on October 20, 2022.
Disclaimer
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Ltd. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 21:41:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED
Sales 2021
19,7 M
-
-
Net income 2021
16,5 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
66,8 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
690x
Yield 2021
0,00%
Capitalization
111 M
111 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
-11,9x
EV / Sales 2021
0,38x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
Chart MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.