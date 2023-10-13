DocuSign Envelope ID: 79B48B9E-4B9F-4936-AA74-7A55DBC8B735

FinancialResults

For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Unaudited)

Represented in J$

MANAGING DIRECTOR'S

COMMENTARY ON FINANCIAL RESULTS

UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Economic And Business Environment

After emerging from a severe recession in 2020, the Jamaican economy continues to exhibit resiliency by expanding, albeit at a slower rate. The economy expanded 2.3% between the second quarters of 2023 and 2022. This was due to the Services and Goods Producing Industries growing by 2.2% and 2.6%, respectively. It has not gone unnoticed that the government continues to implement crucial reforms, such as the recent modernization of the central bank, while maintaining its commitment to prudent public sector finances and debt reduction. S&P Global Ratings raised Jamaica's long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings to 'BB-' from 'B+' and its transfer and convertibility assessment to 'BB' from 'BB-' due to the country's expanding economy, which is bolstering government finances and reducing the country's debt burden. Simultaneously, S&P Global Ratings reaffirmed Jamaica's 'B' short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings with a stable outlook.

The inflation rate for August 2023 was 1.0%, as the main contributor to the increase was a 1.4 % growth in the index for the heaviest weighted division 'Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages'. Within the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages' category, followed a 4.0% rise in the index for the 'Vegetables, Tubers, Plantains, Cooking Bananas, and Pulses' category due to sustained price increases for items such as cabbage, Irish potato, tomato, and yellow yam. The increase of 5.2% in the index for the 'Information and Communication' sector due to more expensive mobile communication service rates also contributed to the inflation rate. In addition, the index for the category 'Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Other Fuels' increased by 0.8% due to higher electricity, water, and drainage rates, and the index for the category 'Transport' increased by 1.0% due to higher petrol prices. Inflation was 6.8% in August of 2023, measured on a point-to-pointbasis.