Q3 2023 | $USD
Unaudited Financial Results
Sustaining our growth, investing in Jamaica, land we love
Performance Highlights
For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
(Expressed in $US unless otherwise indicated)
TOTAL ASSETS
TOTAL EQUITY
6.5%
TO SHAREHOLDERS
(7.7%)
INCREASE OVER 2022
SEPT. 2023: US$159.9M
DECREASE OVER 2022
SEPT. 2022: US$150.2M
SEPT. 2023: US$114.5M
SEPT. 2022: US$124.0M
NET BOOK VALUE
CLOSING
PER SHARE
SHARE PRICE
(7.7%)
(16%)
DECREASE OVER 2022
DECREASE OVER 2022
SEPT. 2023: US$0.095
SEPT. 2023:J$10.07
SEPT. 2022: US$0.103
SEPT. 2022:J$11.97
EARNINGS PER SHARE
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(152.2%)
(158.3%)
DECREASE OVER
DECREASE OVER
YTD SEPT 2022
YTD SEPT 2022
YTD SEPT. 2023: (US$0.012)
YTD SEPT. 2023: (US$15.9M)
YTD SEPT. 2022: US$0.023
YTD SEPT. 2022: US$27.3M
MANAGING DIRECTOR'S
COMMENTARY ON FINANCIAL RESULTS
UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Economic And Business Environment
After emerging from a severe recession in 2020, the Jamaican economy continues to exhibit resiliency by expanding, albeit at a slower rate. The economy expanded 2.3% between the second quarters of 2023 and 2022. This was due to the Services and Goods Producing Industries growing by 2.2% and 2.6%, respectively. It has not gone unnoticed that the government continues to implement crucial reforms, such as the recent modernization of the central bank, while maintaining its commitment to prudent public sector finances and debt reduction. S&P Global Ratings raised Jamaica's long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings to 'BB-' from 'B+' and its transfer and convertibility assessment to 'BB' from 'BB-' due to the country's expanding economy, which is bolstering government finances and reducing the country's debt burden. Simultaneously, S&P Global Ratings reaffirmed Jamaica's 'B' short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings with a stable outlook.
The inflation rate for August 2023 was 1.0%, as the main contributor to the increase was a 1.4 % growth in the index for the heaviest weighted division 'Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages'. Within the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages' category, followed a 4.0% rise in the index for the 'Vegetables, Tubers, Plantains, Cooking Bananas, and Pulses' category due to sustained price increases for items such as cabbage, Irish potato, tomato, and yellow yam. The increase of 5.2% in the index for the 'Information and Communication' sector due to more expensive mobile communication service rates also contributed to the inflation rate. In addition, the index for the category 'Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Other Fuels' increased by 0.8% due to higher electricity, water, and drainage rates, and the index for the category 'Transport' increased by 1.0% due to higher petrol prices. Inflation was 6.8% in August of 2023, measured on a point-to-point basis.
The only Jamaican stock you need to own
The risks to the inflation outlook are skewed to the upside. Greater-than-anticipated future wage adjustments in the context of a tight domestic labour market, second-round effects from the sharp rise in agricultural price inflation during the first half of 2023, deteriorating supply chain conditions, and continued increases in global oil prices could exert additional upward pressure on inflation. Weaker-than-anticipated global growth, which could reduce domestic demand, and the failure of some projected increases in regulated prices to materialize are hazardous to this outlook.
In September 2023, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) resolved to maintain the policy interest rate at 7.0% (the rate offered to deposit-taking institutions (DTIs) on overnight placements with the Bank of Jamaica). The decision to maintain the policy rate was based on the need to maintain limited Jamaican dollar liquidity and to continue fostering relative stability in the foreign exchange market.
As of September 29, 2023, the Jamaican dollar depreciated by $2.88, or 1.89% year to date. The JSE Main Market Index fell by 28,854.21 points, or 8.11%, to close at 327,042.4 points. Comparatively, the JSE Junior Market Index year-to-date fell by 27.10 points to 3,959.34 or 0.68%.
Business Objective
MJE is an investment company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public equity securities in Jamaica ("Jamaican equities"). The Company employs a value - based approach to identifying and investing in high quality public businesses. This approach is designed to compound book value per share over the long term. While the company will seek attractive risk-adjusted returns, it will at all times seek downside protection and attempt to minimize loss of capital.
Sustaining our growth, investing in Jamaica, land we love
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Performance Overview
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited recorded a net loss of US$13.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, representing a decline of US$41 million or 151% over the corresponding period in 2022. This performance was attributed mainly to net unrealised losses on investments in associates of US$14.4 million for the period, representing a decline of US$41 million or 154.2% when compared to the similar period last year. This was offset by higher dividend income by 12% or US$364K, along with improved unrealized gains on financial instruments at fair value through profit and loss (FVTPL) of US$113K or 51%. The persistent high interest rates as well as high inflation levels in the economy continue to negatively impact the stock market. Total operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by US$639K or 38% to US$1 million when compared to the 2022 comparative period.
The Company recorded net loss of US$12.1 million for the three months July to September 2023 compared to a loss of US$13.7 million for the prior year three-month period. This performance was driven by unrealized losses on fair value through profit and loss investments due to a depressed equity market. Total operating expenses for the quarter under review was higher by US$623K to US$343K when compared to Q3 2022. This resulted in a loss per share (LPS) of US$0.012 for the nine months ending September 30, 2023, versus earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.023 for the 2022 comparative period.
The only Jamaican stock you need to own
