Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited announces, that, due to excess demand, the Board of Directors has decided to exercise the option to up-size the Invitation made in its Bond Prospectus dated May 3, 2024.

MJE further advises of the extension to the Closing Date in the Prospectus, from June 7, 2024, to June 21, 2024 at 4:30pm, subject to the right of the Company to early closure with notice posted on the website of the Jamaica Stock Exchange.