Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MJE   JME201800153

MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED

(MJE)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-19
11.17 JMD    0.00%
05:47pMayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For April 20, 2023
PU
05:17pMayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2023
PU
04/20Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For April 18, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For April 20, 2023

04/21/2023 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited (MJE) has advised that the Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) for April 20, 2023, is J$14.88.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mayberry Jamaican Equities Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 21:46:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED
05:47pMayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For April 20, 2023
PU
05:17pMayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended ..
PU
04/20Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For April 18, 2023
PU
04/20Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For April 19, 2023
PU
04/18Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For April 17, 2023
PU
04/17Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For April 13, 2023
PU
04/17Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For April 14, 2023
PU
04/14Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For April 5, 2023
PU
04/14Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For April 12, 2023
PU
04/14Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For April 6, 2023
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 38,0 M - -
Net income 2022 33,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 101 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 489x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 88,0 M 88,7 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher W. Berry Executive Chairman
Konrad Mark Berry Executive Deputy Chairman
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer