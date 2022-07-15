Log in
    MJE   JME201800153

MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED

(MJE)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-13
14.40 JMD   +10.77%
02:54pMAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For July 13, 2022
PU
07/14MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For July 4, 2022 – Revised
PU
07/14MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For July 5, 2022 – Revised
PU
Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For July 13, 2022

07/15/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited (MJE) has advised that the Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) for July 13, 2022, is J$17.52.

Disclaimer

Mayberry Jamaican Equities Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 18:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19,7 M - -
Net income 2021 16,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 66,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 690x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 114 M 114 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -11,9x
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher W. Berry Executive Chairman
Konrad Mark Berry Executive Deputy Chairman