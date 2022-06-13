Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For June 10, 2022
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited (MJE) has advised that the Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) for June 10, 2022, is J$17.85.
