  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited
  News
  Summary
    MJE   JME201800153

MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED

(MJE)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-15
13.13 JMD   +1.00%
06/16MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES : MJE) Declares Dividend
PU
06/16MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For June 15, 2022
PU
06/15MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For June 14, 2022
PU
Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For June 16, 2022

06/17/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited (MJE) has advised that the Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) for June 16, 2022, is J$17.63.

Disclaimer

Mayberry Jamaican Equities Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 21:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -5,80 M - -
Net income 2020 -8,08 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1,14 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1 143x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 104 M 104 M -
EV / Sales 2019 32,6x
EV / Sales 2020 -11,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher W. Berry Executive Chairman
Konrad Mark Berry Executive Deputy Chairman