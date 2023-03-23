Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MJE   JME201800153

MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED

(MJE)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-21
12.68 JMD   -0.08%
02:54pMayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For February 27, 2023
PU
02:44pMayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For March 1, 2023
PU
02:44pMayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For March 3, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For March 1, 2023

03/23/2023 | 02:44pm EDT
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited (MJE) has advised that the Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) for March 1, 2023, is J$14.62.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mayberry Jamaican Equities Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 18:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19,7 M - -
Net income 2021 16,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 66,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 690x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 99,9 M 99,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -11,9x
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher W. Berry Executive Chairman
Konrad Mark Berry Executive Deputy Chairman
