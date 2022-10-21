Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For October 14, 2022
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited (MJE) has advised that the Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) for October 14, 2022, is J$15.40.
Disclaimer
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 18:29:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2021
19,7 M
-
-
Net income 2021
16,5 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
66,8 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
690x
Yield 2021
0,00%
Capitalization
111 M
111 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
-11,9x
EV / Sales 2021
0,38x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
