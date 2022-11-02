Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited
  News
  Summary
    MJE   JME201800153

MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED

(MJE)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-31
13.82 JMD   -1.07%
10:25aMayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) Annual General Meeting Notice
PU
11/01Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For October 26, 2022
PU
11/01Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For October 27, 2022
PU
Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For October 28, 2022

11/02/2022 | 06:05pm EDT
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited (MJE) has advised that the Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) for October 28, 2022, is J$15.68.

Disclaimer

Mayberry Jamaican Equities Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 22:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19,7 M - -
Net income 2021 16,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 66,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 690x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 109 M 110 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -11,9x
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher W. Berry Executive Chairman
Konrad Mark Berry Executive Deputy Chairman