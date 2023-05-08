Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited
  News
  Summary
    MJE   JME201800153

MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED

(MJE)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-04
10.85 JMD   -3.98%
05:40pMayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For May 1 – May 2, 2023
PU
05:40pMayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For – May 3, 2023
PU
05/04Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For – April 28, 2023
PU
Summary 
Summary

Mayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For – May 3, 2023

05/08/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
The NAV for May 3, 2023 is J$15.00

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mayberry Jamaican Equities Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 21:39:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 38,0 M - -
Net income 2022 33,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 101 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 489x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 84,4 M 85,6 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher W. Berry Executive Chairman
Konrad Mark Berry Executive Deputy Chairman
