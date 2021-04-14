Mayer : LITIGATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1116)

LITIGATION

This announcement is made by Mayer Holdings Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to announce that on 14 April 2021, the Company received two writs of summons under action number HCA 548 of 2020 ("HCA 548 Writ") and HCA 213 of 2021 ("HCA 213 Writ") issued in the High Court of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region by the solicitors acting for plaintiffs against the Company (as defendant). The plaintiffs alleged that the Company are indebted to them pursuant to convertible notes and a promissory note issued in May 2011 by the Company.

As stated in the statement of claim attached to HCA 548 Writ, Simsen Capital Finance Limited, being the plaintiff, is seeking various reliefs including: