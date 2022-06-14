Mayer Steel Pipe : 2022 annual shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-competion clause for directors
06/14/2022 | 06:13am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: MAYER STEEL PIPE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/14
Time of announcement
18:00:48
Subject
2022 annual shareholders meeting passes removal
of the non-competion clause for directors
Date of events
2022/06/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/14
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
A：Yuanquan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd.institutional director：Chun-Fa Huang、
Chun-Chao Huang、Hsiu-Mei Huang、Yung-Chieh Huang
B：Zhengda International Investment Co., Ltd. institutional director：
Ta-Teng Cheng
C：Independent director：Huang-Chi Liu
D：Independent director：Jui-Hsiang Huang
E：Independent director：Chih-Wei Chang
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Investing in or managing a third party operating in a scope of business
similar to that of the Company.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:For the duration
of serving as a diractor of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):THe proposal has been passed
by a majority vote of the shareholders present in a meeting attended by
shareholders representing two thirds or more of the shares outstanding.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Mayer Steel Pipe Corporation published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 10:12:09 UTC.