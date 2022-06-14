Mayer Steel Pipe : Announcement of members of the Company's 3nd Audit Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/14 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1)Huang-Chi Liu (2)Chih-Ling Chen (3)Ching-Chuan Lo 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Huang-Chi Liu/Mayer Steel Pipe Corporation independent directors (2)Zhi-Ling CHEN/Mayer Steel Pipe Corporation independent directors (3)Qing-Quan Luo/Mayer Steel Pipe Corporation independent directors 5.Name of the new position holder: (1)Huang-Chi Liu (2)Jui-Hsiang Huang (3)Chih-Wei Chang 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Huang-Chi Liu/Mayer Steel Pipe Corporation independent directors (2)Jui-Hsiang Huang/General Manager of Feida Enterprise Management Huiwen Co., Ltd. (3)Chih-Wei Chang/Chairman of Youwei Information Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/12 to 2022/06/11 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/14 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None