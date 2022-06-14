Mayer Steel Pipe : Announcement of members of the Company's 3nd Audit Committee
06/14/2022 | 06:23am EDT
Provided by: MAYER STEEL PIPE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/06/14
Time of announcement
18:01:52
Subject
Announcement of members of the Company's 3nd
Audit Committee
Date of events
2022/06/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/14
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)Huang-Chi Liu
(2)Chih-Ling Chen
(3)Ching-Chuan Lo
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Huang-Chi Liu/Mayer Steel Pipe Corporation independent directors
(2)Zhi-Ling CHEN/Mayer Steel Pipe Corporation independent directors
(3)Qing-Quan Luo/Mayer Steel Pipe Corporation independent directors
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Huang-Chi Liu
(2)Jui-Hsiang Huang
(3)Chih-Wei Chang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Huang-Chi Liu/Mayer Steel Pipe Corporation independent directors
(2)Jui-Hsiang Huang/General Manager of Feida Enterprise Management Huiwen
Co., Ltd.
(3)Chih-Wei Chang/Chairman of Youwei Information Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/12 to 2022/06/11
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/14
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Mayer Steel Pipe Corporation published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.