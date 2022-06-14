Mayer Steel Pipe : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/14 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Acknowledgment of the 2021 Earnings istribution. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:Approved. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acknowledgment of the 2021 annual final accounting books and ststements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:THe list of persons elected as below： Newly-elected directors： A：Chun-Fa Huang. B：Chun-Chao Huang. C：Hsiu-Mei Huang. D：Yung-Chieh Huang. E：Ta-Teng Cheng. F：Yung-Fen Lin. Newly-elected independent directors： A：Huang-Chi Liu. B：Jui-Hsiang Huang . C：Chih-Wei Chang. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Discussion "The method of director election"：Approved (2)Discussion "The rules of procedure for the shareholders meeting"：Approved (3)Discussion of amendments of the Company's"Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal"：Approved. (4)Discussion to approve the lifting of non-competition restrictions for directors：Approved 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.