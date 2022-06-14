Mayer Steel Pipe : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting.
06/14/2022 | 06:13am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: MAYER STEEL PIPE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/14
Time of announcement
17:59:28
Subject
Important resolutions of the Company's 2022
regular shareholders meeting.
Date of events
2022/06/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/14
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Acknowledgment of the 2021 Earnings istribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:Approved.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledgment of the 2021 annual final accounting books and ststements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:THe list of persons elected as below：
Newly-elected directors：
A：Chun-Fa Huang.
B：Chun-Chao Huang.
C：Hsiu-Mei Huang.
D：Yung-Chieh Huang.
E：Ta-Teng Cheng.
F：Yung-Fen Lin.
Newly-elected independent directors：
A：Huang-Chi Liu.
B：Jui-Hsiang Huang .
C：Chih-Wei Chang.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Discussion "The method of director election"：Approved
(2)Discussion "The rules of procedure for the shareholders meeting"：Approved
(3)Discussion of amendments of the Company's"Procedures for Asset Acquisition
& Disposal"：Approved.
(4)Discussion to approve the lifting of non-competition restrictions for
directors：Approved
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Mayer Steel Pipe Corporation published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 10:12:09 UTC.