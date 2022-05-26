Mayer Steel Pipe : The Company is to hold an institutional investor conference on May 27,2022

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/27 2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:30 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online conference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The company's first financial business-related information report in 2022. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:2022/05/27 on line institutional investor conference- Phone number:(02) 2509-1199 and web conference website https://zoomtw.zoom.us/j/4147001506,ZOOM meeting ID:4147001506