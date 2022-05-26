Mayer Steel Pipe : The Company is to hold an institutional investor conference on May 27,2022
05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Provided by: MAYER STEEL PIPE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/26
Time of announcement
11:50:33
Subject
The Company is to hold an institutional investor
conference on May 27,2022
Date of events
2022/05/27
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/27
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The company's first financial
business-related information report in 2022.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:2022/05/27 on line institutional
investor conference- Phone number:(02) 2509-1199 and web conference website
https://zoomtw.zoom.us/j/4147001506,ZOOM meeting ID:4147001506
