  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Mayer Steel Pipe Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2020   TW0002020005

MAYER STEEL PIPE CORPORATION

(2020)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-24
30.90 TWD   -0.16%
06:40aMAYER STEEL PIPE : The Company is to hold an institutional investor conference on May 27,2022
PU
05/12Mayer Steel Pipe Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/22MAYER STEEL PIPE : Announcement of the resolution by the Company's board of directors for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends.
PU
Mayer Steel Pipe : The Company is to hold an institutional investor conference on May 27,2022

05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MAYER STEEL PIPE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 11:50:33
Subject 
 The Company is to hold an institutional investor
conference on May 27,2022
Date of events 2022/05/27 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/27
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The company's first financial
business-related information report in 2022.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:2022/05/27 on line institutional
investor conference- Phone number:(02) 2509-1199 and web conference website
https://zoomtw.zoom.us/j/4147001506,ZOOM meeting ID:4147001506

Disclaimer

Mayer Steel Pipe Corporation published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 10:39:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 6 876 M 233 M 233 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 431
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart MAYER STEEL PIPE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mayer Steel Pipe Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAYER STEEL PIPE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Min Chih Hsiao General Manager
Jen Chin Chiang Head-Finance
Chun Fa Huang Chairman
Chih Ling Chen Independent Director
Ching Chuan Lo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAYER STEEL PIPE CORPORATION-2.37%233
NUCOR12.71%34 232
ARCELORMITTAL1.44%26 758
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.5.83%17 293
TATA STEEL LIMITED-10.10%15 739
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.29.92%15 216