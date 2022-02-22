Mayfield Childcare : Full Year Results Investor Presentation
02/22/2022 | 05:57pm EST
Mayfield Childcare Limited CY 2021 Full Year Results
Investor Presentation
23 February 2022
CONTENTS
01 CY 2021 HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
CY 2021 ACQUISITIONS
OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
CY 2022 OUTLOOK
Acquisition growth transforms future size and scale of the business.
•Transformational acquisitions of 16 childcare centres across Victoria, Queensland and South Australia.
•Acquired 14 Genius Learning centres, representing 1,347 licensed places, with an annualised EBITDA forecast of $8.0m.
•Acquired 2 independent centres, representing 181 licensed places, with an annualised EBITDA forecast of $1.0m.
•Growth pipeline secured with5-yearincubator arrangement with Genius Learning.
Strong support by Institutional and Retail investors for the Genius acquisition.
•$8.0m raised via Institutional Placement.
•$1.75m raised via Share Purchase Plan.
Underlying business remains strong despite COVID challenges.
•Revenues of $40.1m, up 7.9%.
•Group EBITDA of $7.0m, up 3.7%.
Business delivers attractive earnings and dividends.
•Underlying NPAT of $4.3m down 4.6%.
•The Board announced in July 2021, the inaugural interim fully franked dividend of 2.47cps.
•Mindful of the recent substantial increase in issue capital, the Board declares a final fully franked dividend of 2.00 cps (pre Genius acquisitions costs).
CY 2021 Highlights
The CY 2021 year has proven to be the tale of two halves, characterised by the level of restrictions and challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, faced by our communities, our people, and the economy.
The first half of CY 2021 reflected a more normalised trading environment and improved operating performance, though the COVID-19 restriction implemented in the second half, restrained onlythe recovery trends for the business.
CY 2021 Highlights
Occupancy performance at pre-COVID-19 levels.
Occupancy of 70.1% vs 67.2% in CY 20 and 69.5% in CY 19.
Strong 1H growth, was constrained in the 2H, by COVID restrictions placed on the access to childcare and work permits for authorised workers.
Increased investment in business assets and customer acquisition.
Acceleration of capital improvement program following the suspension of works during the 2020 year.
Significant investment in online assets, 3rd party referral sites and search engine optimisation.
Ongoing investment in centre based educational resources and staff development.
Quality recognition.
Quality Improvement Program continues to deliver results for the business.
90% of portfolio rated Meeting or Exceeding the National Quality Standard.
Balance sheet strength bolstered.
Net debt reduced by $2.1m or 25.6% to $6.2m.
Net assets up by $36.1m to $67.1m reflecting 2021 acquisitions.
Loan facilities increased with Westpac.
Following negotiations with Westpac, loan facilities have been increased from $18.0m to $30.0m.
Total debt drawn is $8.1m, providing $21.9m of available funds to support acquisitions.
